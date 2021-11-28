EveryCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $292,646.40 (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded up 22.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One EveryCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EveryCoin has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. EveryCoin has a total market capitalization of $292,646.40 and $30,551.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00043702 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.73 or 0.00232786 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EveryCoin Profile

EVY is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

EveryCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

