Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $61.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,130 shares of company stock worth $739,582 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Performance Food Group by 286.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFGC traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,955. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $41.12 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

