Analysts Expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,753,000 after buying an additional 43,414 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLPI stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,596. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

