Analysts Set The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) PT at $38.33

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Newman sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $129,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,439 shares of company stock valued at $610,365 in the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 6.2% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 39.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 108,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 30,607 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 8.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 191,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 16.5% during the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 389,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 55,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 33,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

CC traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.85. The stock had a trading volume of 978,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,907. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89. Chemours has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

