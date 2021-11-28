Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $243.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to report $243.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $242.10 million and the highest is $245.05 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $233.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $952.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $950.20 million to $955.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on GMED shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

Globus Medical stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.95. 387,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,771. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globus Medical (GMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.