Robust Token (RBT) Market Cap Hits $1.33 Million

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last week, Robust Token has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Robust Token coin can currently be purchased for about $38.22 or 0.00068579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Robust Token has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $28,885.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00062289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00074137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00099905 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.48 or 0.07431227 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,264.68 or 0.99163597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,752 coins and its circulating supply is 34,802 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robust Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Robust Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

