Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $250.83.

HSKA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Heska stock traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.95. 61,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 8.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 899.78 and a beta of 1.54. Heska has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heska will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. FMR LLC increased its position in Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Heska during the first quarter worth about $708,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heska by 3.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Heska by 10.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Heska by 28.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,058,000 after purchasing an additional 17,059 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

