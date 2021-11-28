Brokerages Anticipate Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to Post $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to post $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.97. Globant posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLOB. Cowen increased their price objective on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globant by 21.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,256,000 after acquiring an additional 478,066 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Globant by 100.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 839,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,858,000 after acquiring an additional 420,509 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Globant by 417.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,153,000 after acquiring an additional 405,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Globant by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,525,000 after acquiring an additional 385,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Globant by 647.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,723,000 after acquiring an additional 354,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $21.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.84. The company had a trading volume of 708,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.08 and a beta of 1.33. Globant has a 1-year low of $173.34 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $304.65 and its 200-day moving average is $268.55.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

