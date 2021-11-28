Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cheuvreux raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CS traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. 4,142,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,121,698. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at $10,570,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 80.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 150,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 67,072 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 60,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

