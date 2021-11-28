Nexo Price Reaches $2.44 on Top Exchanges (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last week, Nexo has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. Nexo has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and approximately $9.39 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for $2.44 or 0.00004431 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00043785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.62 or 0.00233586 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEXOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.