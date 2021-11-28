BOLT (BOLT) Market Capitalization Tops $6.65 Million

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last seven days, BOLT has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. BOLT has a total market cap of $6.65 million and $115,837.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOLT coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00043785 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.62 or 0.00233586 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

