PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.18.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTC. Loop Capital reduced their price target on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get PTC alerts:

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796 in the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,313,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PTC by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,315,000 after acquiring an additional 132,249 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in PTC by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.94. 619,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,339. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25. PTC has a one year low of $105.51 and a one year high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PTC will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.