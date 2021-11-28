Brokerages Set Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) PT at $126.56

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,552 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 304.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,087,000 after purchasing an additional 508,080 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,245,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,114,000 after purchasing an additional 290,973 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,158,000 after purchasing an additional 244,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,523,000 after purchasing an additional 216,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

RGA traded down $10.29 on Friday, reaching $97.14. 716,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,005. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.60. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $95.08 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.68%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

