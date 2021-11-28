First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $1.31. First Solar posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $4.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.35.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,923 shares of company stock worth $318,810. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,235,299,000 after buying an additional 602,676 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $921,948,000 after buying an additional 488,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,955,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $810,599,000 after buying an additional 188,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,812,000 after buying an additional 260,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 38.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after buying an additional 741,076 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSLR traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.92. 843,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,679. First Solar has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

