City Holding Co. Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,493 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.5% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,690,416 shares of company stock valued at $687,882,190 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $144.90 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $404.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

