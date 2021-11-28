First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 808 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.5% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $402.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $361.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.77. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $416.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

