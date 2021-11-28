Analysts Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Price Target at $200.50

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.50.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $5.46 on Friday, reaching $201.81. The company had a trading volume of 284,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo has a one year low of $153.67 and a one year high of $210.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.30 and its 200 day moving average is $195.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Diageo by 208.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

