Analysts Anticipate Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Healthpeak Properties also reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.90. 1,446,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

