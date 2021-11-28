Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $292.58.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. TheStreet raised Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of Okta stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of -58.60 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 52 week low of $199.08 and a 52 week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Okta will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $825,407.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,804 shares of company stock valued at $29,741,398 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Okta by 129.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

