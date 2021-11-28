Qcash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $147.85 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Qcash coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $67.81 million and approximately $147.85 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00061407 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00073988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00099771 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,098.02 or 0.07447431 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,724.43 or 0.99452034 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

