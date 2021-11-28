Zacks: Analysts Expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to Announce -$0.88 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.88) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.80). Spirit Airlines posted earnings of ($1.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of ($4.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($3.81). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 265.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 909.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAVE traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $20.60. 9,926,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,310,707. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

