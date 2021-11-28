Unifi Protocol DAO Tops 1-Day Volume of $21.09 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $52.60 million and approximately $21.09 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for about $10.53 or 0.00019243 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.19 or 0.00195912 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $403.41 or 0.00737325 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000574 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00014563 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00070093 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008682 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,996,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

