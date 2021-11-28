Hoge Finance Trading 31.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Hoge Finance has a market cap of $99.93 million and $1.01 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00043335 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00232951 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 402,715,663,201 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

