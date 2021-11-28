SHIBA INU (SHIB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.78 Billion

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. SHIBA INU has a total market capitalization of $20.73 billion and approximately $1.78 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SHIBA INU has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SHIBA INU coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00061498 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00074102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00099745 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.34 or 0.07463192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,710.74 or 0.99995833 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00022115 BTC.

About SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU’s total supply is 589,737,271,202,617 coins and its circulating supply is 549,055,952,729,359 coins. SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIBA INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

