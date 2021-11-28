Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 84.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,843.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,851.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,676.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

