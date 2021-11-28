Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,843.66 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,851.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,676.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

