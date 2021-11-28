Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $161.14 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $166.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.15 and a 200 day moving average of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.