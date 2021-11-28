$6.03 Billion in Sales Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will announce sales of $6.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.13 billion. McDonald’s reported sales of $5.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year sales of $23.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.86 billion to $23.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.95 billion to $25.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $7.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $250.01. 2,573,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,397. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.77. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $257.79. The company has a market capitalization of $186.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

