SOMESING (SSX) Price Hits $0.0970 on Major Exchanges

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 28th. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $234.89 million and $53.23 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SOMESING has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for $0.0970 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00061498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00074102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00099745 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.34 or 0.07463192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,710.74 or 0.99995833 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,421,094,861 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

