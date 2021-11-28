OST (OST) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 28th. One OST coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. OST has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $31,416.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OST has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00043335 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00232951 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OST Profile

OST (OST) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OST is ost.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

