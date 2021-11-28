Analyzing Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) & Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) and Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sterling Bancorp and Fulton Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 2 4 0 2.67 Fulton Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.19%. Fulton Financial has a consensus price target of $15.17, indicating a potential downside of 6.36%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Fulton Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.8% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Fulton Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Fulton Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Fulton Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $1.15 billion 4.30 $225.77 million $1.87 13.73 Fulton Financial $972.27 million 2.69 $178.04 million $1.56 10.38

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Fulton Financial. Fulton Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sterling Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Sterling Bancorp pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fulton Financial pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fulton Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Fulton Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Fulton Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 34.84% 8.75% 1.34% Fulton Financial 26.58% 10.72% 1.01%

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats Fulton Financial on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks. The company was founded on February 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Lancaster, PA.

