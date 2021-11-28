Brokerages Expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.67. CNX Resources reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 138.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNX shares. Truist boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 5.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 12.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 149,329 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNX traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,583. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

