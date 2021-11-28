Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 15,767 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,948 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 15,767 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.0% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $45,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,213,000 after acquiring an additional 164,493 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after acquiring an additional 937,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,562,899,000 after acquiring an additional 302,550 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,308,000 after acquiring an additional 24,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,476,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,204,547,000 after acquiring an additional 159,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNP shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

NYSE UNP opened at $239.79 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $247.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.62 and a 200 day moving average of $222.27. The company has a market capitalization of $154.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

