Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Short Interest Update

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the October 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Newrange Gold stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 33,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,277. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. Newrange Gold has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.17.

Newrange Gold Company Profile

Newrange Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of precious metal and base metal projects. It operates the Pamlico, El Dovio, and Yarumalito projects. The company was founded by Nathan A. Tewalt and Robert G. Carrington on May 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

