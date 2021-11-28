Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Short Interest Update

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the October 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Newrange Gold stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 33,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,277. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. Newrange Gold has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.17.
Newrange Gold Company Profile
