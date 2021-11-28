Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EXR traded down $5.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.79. 458,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,303. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $106.56 and a twelve month high of $204.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.00.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.