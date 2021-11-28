Analysts Set Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) PT at $186.43

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR stock traded down $5.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.79. 458,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,303. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $106.56 and a 12-month high of $204.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at $6,536,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 207.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 25,443 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $1,276,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 216,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.