C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

CCCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

CCCC stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.65. 189,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,676. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 2,550 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,104 shares of company stock worth $5,971,806. 21.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 33.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,514,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,673,000 after acquiring an additional 118,999 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,782,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

