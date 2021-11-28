C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

CCCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

CCCC stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.65. 189,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,676. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average is $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $681,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 19,180 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $966,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,104 shares of company stock worth $5,971,806. 21.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 33.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,514,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,673,000 after acquiring an additional 118,999 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,782,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

