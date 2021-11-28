Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAM.A shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$86.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of TSE BAM.A traded down C$1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching C$73.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,933,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,772. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of C$48.34 and a twelve month high of C$77.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$115.41 billion and a PE ratio of 27.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$67.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.72.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

