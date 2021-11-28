$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is ($0.08). Visteon posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VC shares. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America cut Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

NASDAQ:VC traded down $8.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.17. 201,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.01. Visteon has a twelve month low of $91.61 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.31 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

