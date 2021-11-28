Analysts Expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to Post $0.27 EPS

Brokerages expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. SITE Centers reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SITC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.89.

NYSE SITC traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,718. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.01%.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at $155,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

