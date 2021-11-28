Strike (STRK) Price Hits $45.44 on Major Exchanges

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Strike coin can currently be bought for about $45.44 or 0.00083274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $137.77 million and $2.73 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Strike has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00061322 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00074576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00099650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.21 or 0.07430121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,464.14 or 0.99816022 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,031,959 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

