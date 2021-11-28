PirateCash Achieves Market Cap of $558,856.40 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PirateCash has a total market cap of $558,856.40 and approximately $835.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

