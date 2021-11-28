KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Short Interest Update

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of KUKAY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.85. 257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -182.28 and a beta of 1.50. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $87.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
