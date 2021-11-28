KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Short Interest Update

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of KUKAY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.85. 257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -182.28 and a beta of 1.50. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $87.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get KUKA Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.