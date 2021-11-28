Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Short Interest Down 84.8% in November

Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the October 31st total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 980,298,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MDCN remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 36,104,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,901,063. Medican Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
Medican Enterprises Company Profile
Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for Medican Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medican Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.