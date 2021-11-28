Short Interest in Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Declines By 78.7%

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the October 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HZMMF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,106. Horizonte Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

Get Horizonte Minerals alerts:

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.