Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.16 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will report $5.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.34 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $4.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year sales of $18.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.68 billion to $19.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.09 billion to $22.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.57.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,646 shares of company stock valued at $127,575,078. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Mastercard by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after acquiring an additional 42,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $15.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.17. 6,613,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.45. The firm has a market cap of $318.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $312.38 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

