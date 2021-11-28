Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.57.

MA opened at $324.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $312.38 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $30,195,448.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 374,646 shares of company stock worth $127,575,078. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

