Brokerages Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Post Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings of $2.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.60 and the highest is $2.76. Union Pacific reported earnings per share of $2.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $9.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.89 to $10.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.81 to $11.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.75.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Union Pacific by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 304,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $70,030,000 after acquiring an additional 137,955 shares during the period. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $6.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,566,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,356. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $247.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

