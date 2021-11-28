Treat DAO Trading Down 31.5% Over Last Week (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. Treat DAO has a market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00061322 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00074576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00099650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.21 or 0.07430121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,464.14 or 0.99816022 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

